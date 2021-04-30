In Yucatan, alert for cases of stomach infections

Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021 (REPORTEROS HOY) .- The hot season regularly brings a high number of people with stomach ailments, many caused by food in poor condition, so it is recommended to maintain measures in the care of food and preferably not eat tacos or salbutes out in the street.

Andrea Paredes, a family doctor at the rural hospital in the municipality of Baca, reported that in recent weeks the number of patients with gastrointestinal symptoms has risen significantly, largely due to the intake of food in poor condition with repercussions such as diarrhea, vomiting and stomach aches.

She explained that between March and August, high temperatures can quickly decompose food and many people eat on the street or consume products in food stands and places with little hygiene, where food can be exposed for a long time to the environment and possibly decomposed.

She indicated that the population must be careful and attend to hygiene measures, mainly in public places where food, fruit and non-branded bottled soft drinks are sold, because they are not always made or prepared with appropriate security measures.

On this same topic, Joaquín Martínez Campos, a doctor at the O’Horán hospital, pointed out that in the last two weeks, numerous cases of diarrhea and vomiting have been reported in this hospital, mainly in children, due to gastrointestinal illnesses.

It is common for this type of problems to arise this season, she added, but it is important that the population take care of the hygiene measures that are required, mainly housewives to verify the food that is served at the table.

“It is usual to buy food street markets settled on public roads and look for refreshing products for the heat, but it is important to keep these products in cool places and not consume fruit or food exposed to the sun for a long time,” she recommended.

In addition, reports of hot flashes due to heatstroke have increased, daily temperatures have exceeded 40 degrees and the wind chill has exceeded that temperature, so it is recommended to stay in the shade.

She stressed that the measures are important and the population must attend to the problems of dizziness and nausea due to the heat in time. In the same way, it is recommended to drink water to stay hydrated since sweat and excess mobility are tiring, especially for people over 60 years of age.

