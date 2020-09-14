These are the most common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, there are one million new daily cases of Sexually Transmitted Infections? Also known as STIs, these diseases affect the lives of millions of sexually active men and women. If not treated, these illnesses can turn into a potential risk for others, especially for those with multiple sexual partners.

According to Dr. Francisco Abel Martínez Ávila, gynecologist and owner of the Medicci Medical, Specialties Clinic, these are the most common ones among Mexicans:

Candidiasis

Bacterial vaginosis

Trichomoniasis

Herpes

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

This last one is considered by the specialist as the actual pandemic of the 21st century. As stated by him, almost 90% of the Mexican population has been in contact with someone who suffers from Human Papillomavirus infection; some are aware of it, but others ignore their situation. We must not forget that some of its strains are dangerous, as they can cause genital warts, and in worse case scenarios, womb and penile cancer.

STIs frequent symptoms

Although every STI is different, they all share symptoms in common that can help us notice anomalies within our intimate health. These frequent manifestations are:

Vaginal discharge with a strong or fishy odor, that burns and itches too.

Painful urination.

Painful intercourse.

Chronic pelvic ache.

Continuous irritation.

However, Sexually Transmitted Diseases can also be asymptomatic, which involves a higher risk of contagion. In consequence, men, women, and doctors should always have an accurate health control and regular medical surveillance to avoid spreading undiagnosed infections. Patients’ couples should join the process too, to take good care of both.

Gonads, especially the vagina, are extremely delicate, and any disease that could potentially damage its flora and the stability of superior genital organs should be treated as soon as possible by a specialist.

How can we treat these illnesses?

Nowadays, and according to doctor Martínez Ávila, there are more than 30 agents responsible for causing these pathologies, Some of them are easy to detect and to be completely cured; unfortunately, others aren’t, and they can be involved in the permanence of causal agents. For this reason, every patient should be submitted to a detailed examination that can offer them an ideal and specific treatment, 100% personalized to guarantee a cure for the sickness.

Avoid self-medication

There is a considerable number of patients who will look for a gynecologist once they have already tried self-medication. This harmful practice not only causes bacterial resistance and superimposed infections, but can make treatments more expensive, and harder to achieve. In some cases, fungal infections might increase their severity and develop other consequences, such as permanent damage and even death.

Conclusion

Prevention is key to keep all Sexually Transmitted Infections away. When having intercourse, we must always use contraceptives, such as the regular condom and its female version; this last one guarantees vaginal protection against HPV.

If you experience any of the previously mentioned symptoms, you should immediately visit a specialist to eradicate the disease and to get a pertinent treatment to prevent major consequences.

by Francisco Abel Martínez Avila.

Dr. Francisco Abel Martínez Avila is a gynecologist and obstetrician who provides consultation in Medicci Medical, Specialties Clinic, in Mexico City. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree as a Surgeon at the Mexican School of Medicine of La Salle University 1990, and a Specialty in Gynecology and Obstetrics at General Hospital “Dr. Manuel Gra González” of National Autonomous University of Mexico 1996.







