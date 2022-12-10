Mint Mojito Recipe for the weekend

We know you have been waiting all week long for the weekend to arrive! We prepared for you an easy mojito recipe for you to chill out this Friday! A mojito is a classic highball drink that originated in Cuba. It requires a bit more labor than many mixed drinks, as it involves first muddling fresh mint, lime, and sugar together to release the flavors. But it’s well worth it for a refreshing, fizzy, and mildly sweet rum cocktail that remains one of the most popular to this day.
Ingredients
- 5 mint leaves, more for garnish
- 2 ounces white rum
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- Ice
- Club soda or sparkling water
- Lime slices, for garnish
Instructions
- Lightly muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, a handful of ice and shake.
- Strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with lime slices and more mint.
