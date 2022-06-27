90 million pesos to be invested in the Cozumel Airport

The Manager of the Cozumel airport, Jorge Campos Romero, indicated that they will improve various areas of the facility, such as the Immigration area, to improve the flow of passengers
“Around 90 million pesos would be invested in improvement works at the Cozumel International Airport, for the benefit and convenience of the arriving passengers”, reported Jorge Carlos Campos Romero, Director of the Cozumel Airport.
Since the beginning of this year the improvements had been announced, for which the airport director explained that with this investment an area for pre-checking in Customs will be conditioned, the Migration zone will be expanded, the restrooms and administrative offices, belonging to Asur, will also be renovated. ; in addition to a redesign to improve the flow of passenger arrivals, all with the aim of offering a service to our visitors
Campos Romero stressed that it is a reengineering to maximize time and space in the flow of passengers arriving at the tourist destination by air; Although he did not say the specific date of the beginning of the works, he indicated that the works should be concluded next year.
