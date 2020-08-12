“Dry law” will continue.

In Yucatan, the Dry Law will be maintained. It was decided to support this preventive measure to continue caring for the health of the population, as it helps avoid mobility, unnecessary social contact, and social gatherings.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The Dry Law will be maintained throughout the state until September 17 as a measure to avoid mobility, unnecessary social contact and social gatherings that do not help prevention and contribute to relaxing the care of health measures in the face of the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, reported the State Government.

The State Government indicated that the prohibition of alcoholic beverages covers all establishments and places referred to in article 253-A of the State Health Law. According to the State Penal Code, any person who violates this provision may be imprisoned for up to six years and fined for up to 200 days.

It should be recalled that this preventive measure was taken in the face of the high-risk circumstances generated by the current health emergency.

It also states that because of the evolution of this disease in the country and the state, it was decided to adopt extraordinary measures, both by the State Government and by the other public health authorities, to reduce mobility and unnecessary social contact.

This measure, along with others that have been implemented, has been working and giving results. However, this improvement has been slight, so it is necessary to continue applying them and not to lower the guard in the health provisions and prevention.

The State Government reiterates in its press release that all societies have the enormous challenge of continuing to fight the spread of the COVID-19 while finding ways to continue protecting existing jobs and also to generate new ones, which is why in Yucatan we have been working very hard to make the economic reopening work so that families have jobs and income in the face of the severe economic effects of the pandemic without compromising our hospital capacity.

