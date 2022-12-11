Wealthy young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market

The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation enters the scene.
According to a recent survey from Bank of America, individuals aged 21 to 42 with at least $3 million in assets only have 25% of their portfolio invested in stocks. For wealthy investors over age 43, the allocation to equities is much higher at 55%.
This year’s bear market may have something to do with these millennials’ decisions.
“We’ve had a very strong run in the stock market over the last decade and are now living through volatile times. That’s on the front of people’s minds,” says Jeff Busconi, chief operating officer at Bank of America Private Bank, in an interview.
Despite the stock market’s recent bounce, the benchmark S&P 500 Index is still down nearly 18% year to date.
Busconi adds that the younger generation of investors increasingly believes that “a traditional portfolio of stock and bonds is not going to deliver above-average returns over time.”
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON YN
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National Seismological Service reports a 6.0 earthquake in Tecpan, Guerrero
Mexico’s National Seismological Service reported an.
-
Activists promote new injunction against the Mayan Train
The activist assured that the communities.
-
Alaska: the coldest state in the US is heating up fast
As the negative consequences of rising.
-
Hooded men violently enter UNAM offices in CU; steal equipment and detonate explosives
The National Autonomous University of Mexico.
-
Mexico is the second most lethal country for members of the press, just after Ukraine
Russia’s war in Ukraine and increased.
-
Federal government rejected investment projects in the energy sector: Coparmex
The government of President Andrés Manuel.
-
Va y ven’, Merida Airport route with 24-hour service: price and stops
Merida’s international airport is putting itself.
-
With the arrival of Le Bellot to Seybaplaya, Campeche consolidates in the tourist cruise route
With the arrival of the cruise.
-
Power outages across the state of Yucatan, more frequent under the AMLO administration
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will.
-
More than 600 jobs were offered at the first Bilingual Job Fair in Yucatán
In order to provide professional development.
Leave a Comment