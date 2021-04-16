Four COVID-19 Latin American vaccines are being developed

México, City, (April 15, 2021).- The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, revealed that if phases III of the four vaccines developed in Latin American and Caribbean countries are successfully completed, Mexico will give priority to their acquisition next year and will include them in the 2022 vaccination program .

In the virtual event on Technological Development of CELAC Vaccines against COVID-19, the Mexican Foreign Minister pointed out that vaccines are divided into two groups: those of the pre-clinical phase, which are progressing to their tests; and vaccines that are already in the clinical phase.

“Today we get down to work with reviewing these clinical or pre-clinical trials, and also to make commitments, I would tell you that Mexico is in the position and makes the commitment today through me, that there will be, from our point of view, preference for vaccines that are successfully developed in Latin America and the Caribbean for the vaccination cycles that our country will have to undertake next semester, not in 2021, but in 2022, or if it were some list and that it has completed phase III over the next few months, as well as including it immediately in our acquisitions program, ” he said.

Marcelo Ebrard said that the prospect of having COVID-19 vaccines that have successfully completed phase III developed in Latin America and the Caribbean throughout 2021 grows day by day.

“We are very happy and it is a reason for enthusiasm, hope and expectation, because it shows that we can. And, if we propose to do so, with all the more reason to develop our own vaccines and drastically reduce dependence on the outside, which in this case has meant for most of the countries in our region, which make up this community, has meant delays, difficulties or , including, in some cases, the impossibility of being able to proceed to vaccinate, including the first segment, the most important, which is those who treat COVID-19 ”

