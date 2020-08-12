Merida 2021 Carnival will depend on health situation

“The Merida Carnival Committee works in relative normality in the planning of the 2021 edition of the Carnaval,” said its operational and marketing secretary, Rodrigo Aguilar Bolio.

The 2021 edition of the Carnival must take place between February 10 and 17 and will be subject to the sanitary conditions that will dictate the development of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

In an interview, Aguilar Bolio commented that the process of planning the Carnaval is being carried out as it is traditionally done.

It is a process that begins with the analysis of what was the previous edition and the innovations that could occur for the coming year, with the exception that, due to the sanitary measures of confinement, healthy distance, and limitations to mobility, all the meetings are online.

Before Carnival, other popular events of great tradition will take place in the city of Mérida (or not), such as El Paseo de las Animas, the Xmatkuil Fair and the Festival of the City of Mérida, and these events (in case they take place), could provide the local authorities with a parameter of what can be expected for the Carnival “.

