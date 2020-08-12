In Mexico, 2 out of 10 patients with comorbidities die from COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of all the people who suffered from covid and had comorbidities, there was a 17.47% fatality rate.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – According to a report by La Silla Rota newspaper, 2 out of 10 patients with comorbidities, die from COVID-19 complications. Chronic illnesses cause complications in those who have covid-19. Despite this condition, two out of every ten people who are infected with coronavirus and have another condition die. At least that’s what the official data from the Ministry of Health shows.

La Silla Rota reviewed the official database and found that a total of 218,838 people who have been infected with covid-19 in Mexico have one or more comorbidities. In contrast, 38,252 of those who died had some other condition.

By comparing this information, it is shown that the universe of those who suffered covid-19 and had comorbidities had a fatality rate of 17.47%, in other words, almost two out of every ten people who have been infected and also suffered from diabetes, obesity, hypertension or other diseases.

These figures, cut to August 10, show the high rates of chronic degenerative diseases that the Mexican population has, because 45%, almost half, of the confirmed cases of covid-19, which amounted to 485,836, have comorbidities.

However, they also show that comorbidities are not the only cause of these deaths, because, considering the number of people who have other ailments, the number of deaths could be higher.

“Chronic diseases” the López-Gatell speech

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, has pointed out on many occasions that chronic diseases, especially high rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension suffered by Mexicans are the main factor that has led Mexico to have more than 50 thousand deaths from coronavirus.

In this regard, other specialists such as Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie, head of the Laboratory of Molecular Genetics at UNAM, have said that these are only excuses given by the authorities to justify the figures of the pandemic in the country.

She explained that these diseases are associated with complications in people infected with coronaviruses, but that the authorities already knew this situation before the pandemic, so other actions could have been implemented to prevent contagion and death.

Lethality by covid-19, different by comorbidity

The fatality rate is different for each comorbidity. The highest is for those with kidney disease, as the rate is 37.5%, taking into account that 9,567 people who became ill with covid-19 also have this condition and that 3,592 have died.

It is followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a 34% fatality rate in patients with coronavirus since 7,522 of the confirmed cases suffer from it. It was associated with the death of 2,558 people.

The third place is cardiovascular disease since its fatality rate in patients with covid-9 is 27.7% since 10 thousand 146 of the confirmed cases suffer it and 2 thousand 811 of those who died.

Diabetes is in fourth place on the list, with a death rate of 25.8%, as it is suffered by 77,749 people who have been infected with covid-19 and 20,109 of those who have died from the Sars-CoV2 virus.

While the disease that occupies the fifth death rate is hypertension, with 24.2%, this disease is the one that Mexicans who have been infected with coronavirus suffer the most, because 96,122 of them have it has caused the death of 23,269 people.

However, it should be remembered that in many cases, a person has one or more comorbidities, so the death rate in people with covid-19 who also have obesity, diabetes, and hypertension is 28.8% since 13,274 confirmed cases of coronavirus have these three diseases and 3,824 unfortunately died.

