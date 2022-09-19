Earthquake hits Mexico City on September 19th… again!

An earthquake hit Mexico City, once again on September 19. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the state of Michoacán, and the magnitude was 7.4
People in Mexico City simply cannot believe that another major earthquake has been registered precisely on the same date: September 19th.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan beekeepers win national contest with the support of Kekén
Less than a year after joining.
-
More Yucatecan beekeepers receive support to improve the quality and production of honey
To continue strengthening beekeeping in Yucatán.
-
Burglary unstoppable in Ticul, Yucatán
Burglars trespassed into the property located.
-
New scandal in Morena, according to a cable from the American Embassy
The journalist Hector de Mauleon @hdemauleon.
-
Annual parade displays Mexico’s military power
Mexico’s Independence Day parade Friday had.
-
The Financial Times says AMLO has divided Mexico’s opposition with plan to boost military
López Obrador splits Mexico’s opposition with.
-
Queen’s funeral: Elizabeth II is laid to rest
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is.
-
Fiona hits Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican.
-
New museum in Mérida will feature the “buried treasures” of the Maya Train
40 million pesos (US$2 million) will.
-
Tropical storm Lester hits the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero
Tropical Storm Lester is tracking northwest.
Leave a Comment