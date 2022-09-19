Earthquake hits Mexico City on September 19th… again!

An earthquake hit Mexico City, once again on September 19. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the state of Michoacán, and the magnitude was 7.4

People in Mexico City simply cannot believe that another major earthquake has been registered precisely on the same date: September 19th.

The National Seismological Center informed thatthe magnitude was 6.8 and the epicenter was located 59 kilometers south of Coalcoman, Michoacan at 1:05 pm

Former Mexican President Felipe Calderón posted on Twitter that the the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the state of Michoacn.

Mexico City Police Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch posted on social networks that so far there is no news regarding casualties or structural damage in Mexico’s capital

