Yucatecan congressman Elías Lixa tests positive for COVID-19

MÉRIDA.- Federal congressman Elías Lixa Abimerhi reported that he has tested positive for Covid-19, so he and his wife were placed in isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Merida legislator, a representative of the IV Federal District, is the second federal congressman of the PAN political party, who is infected with the virus, as just a week ago his colleague Cecilia Patrón Laviada, reported that she had contracted the disease.
On his social networks, Elías Lixa published the following message:
“I share with you that it is confirmed, I have COVID-19. Last week a coworker with whom I had contact informed me he was positive and my wife and I immediately isolated ourselves to prevent possible contagions. We are fine and we will continue with the necessary quarantine. ”
Lixa will remain in quarantine for 14 days and then he will be tested again to see if he tests negative.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
