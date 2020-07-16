  • Headlines,
    • Yucatecan congressman Elías Lixa tests positive for COVID-19

    MÉRIDA.- Federal congressman Elías Lixa Abimerhi reported that he has tested positive for Covid-19, so he and his wife were placed in isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

    The Merida legislator, a representative of the IV Federal District, is the second federal congressman of the PAN political party, who is infected with the virus, as just a week ago his colleague Cecilia Patrón Laviada, reported that she had contracted the disease.

    On his social networks, Elías Lixa published the following message:

    “I share with you that it is confirmed, I have COVID-19. Last week a coworker with whom I had contact informed me he was positive and my wife and I immediately isolated ourselves to prevent possible contagions. We are fine and we will continue with the necessary quarantine. ”

    Lixa will remain in quarantine for 14 days and then he will be tested again to see if he tests negative.

