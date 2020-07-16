Specialized health advisory committee states that precautionary measures must be maintained in Yucatan

During a work meeting with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the members of the specialized health advisory committee, made up of the best epidemiologists and experts in public and private health in Yucatan, agreed that people have relaxed basic sanitary and hygiene measures, so they called on Yucatecans to intensify these measures in order to decrease the number of infections of the Coronavirus.

Through a videoconference meeting, Vila Dosal listened to the recommendations, approaches, and opinions of the members of this Committee, who insisted on the need for the population not to let their guard down at this time and reiterated the importance of individual responsibility in care health and preventive actions.

Among the proposals made, the health specialists declared that after 3 months of confinement, it is important that people be allowed to go out to outdoor public places because that good for their mental health, since they have accumulated a lot of stress, so exercising, jogging or walking would help them a lot, but maintaining the basic prevention and hygiene measures.

They also mentioned that activities at sea, being outdoors and due to the salinity of the ocean, are low risk.

Specifically, they specified that the possibility for people to go to outdoor spaces, which does not mean that they can hold meetings or crowds in them, so they asked that areas such as children’s playgrounds must be kept restricted and taped to prevent them from serving as a gathering point.

Experts also requested that the presence of police checkpoints be intensified, where officers inform citizens about the sanitary measures in place, such as the mandatory use of a mouth cover.

The specialists agreed on what it means for Yucatecan families to have to leave for work to guarantee economic income after almost 3 months of inactivity, so they reiterated the importance of reinforcing preventive, sanitary and hygiene measures.

