Donald Trump Hosts President López Obrador in the White House

President Donald J. Trump has welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the United Mexican States to the White House on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, as part of their continued partnership on trade, health, and other issues central to regional prosperity and security.
The two leaders will recognize the historic United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that entered into force on July 1, 2020, and their shared effort to ensure North America continues strengthening its economic ties while working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The USMCA is the largest, fairest, and most balanced trade agreement ever negotiated and contains innovative provisions to help increase global economic competitiveness as a region, grow the economy, and support American jobs, including those in manufacturing and agriculture.
Additionally, the USMCA includes groundbreaking provisions to address digital trade, services, small businesses, and more, which will protect America’s competitive edge in technology and innovation.
Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Former governor of Chihuahua César Duarte, detained in Florida
César Duarte, former governor of Chihuahua,.
-
Unexplained mass death of elephants in Botswana
The unique Okavango Delta in northern.
-
Profepa will monitor activities affecting turtles in the Yucatecan coast
MND (July 7, 2020).- Mexico’s environmental.
-
AMLO visits Lincoln Memorial in DC
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
Zara sells “sabucan” for $650 pesos
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 8, 2020).- Zara.
-
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
LONDON (Reuters) – Scientists warned on.
-
Carlos R. Menéndez Navarrete, third director-general of Diario de Yucatán, dies in Mérida.
MERIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Mexico border towns try to stop Americans from crossing amid Covid-19 fears
As he campaigned for the presidency,.
-
The remains of another or the 43 missing students found in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Investigators have.
-
AMLO in the United States
Washington, D.C. (Agencies) – After the.
Leave a Comment