Former governor of Chihuahua César Duarte, detained in Florida

César Duarte, former governor of Chihuahua, was arrested this Wednesday in Florida, United States.
The arrest was confirmed by state government sources to the national media.
On the former president, who governed Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016, there are at least 21 arrest warrants for corruption crimes, diversion of public resources and illicit enrichment.
In 2017, the Northern State Prosecutor’s Office issued the first arrest warrant against Duarte after detecting a public debt amounting to 48,000 million pesos (mp), an embezzlement of the treasury of around 6,000 mp and the diversion of 250 mp for electoral campaigns. of the PRI in 2015.
That same year, the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked Interpol to issue the red card to locate the former governor in 190 countries.
Due to the accusations against Duarte, the PRI expelled him from his ranks in January 2019.
