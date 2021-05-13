Do you know where does dry chili come from?

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 13, 2021).- In Mexico there are about 50 species of chili peppers. Did you know that their names change when they go from fresh to dry? Today The Yucatan Times brings you this interesting list so that we can all learn a bit more about Mexican hot chilli peppers.

This is how the varieties most used in national cuisine are transformed:

From jalapeño to chipotle

When this chili is young and green, it is called jalapeño or cuaresmeño. They nicknamed him cuaresmeño, because there were places where this chili only arrived during Lent times (Cuaresma). When it dries, it becomes chipotle. It is one of the most cultivated and consumed chili peppers in the country. Numbers indicate that 60% of its production is used for pickles and canning, 20% is consumed fresh when it can still be called jalapeño. And the rest is used to dry and turn into chipotle.

Photo: (shutterstock)

From poblano chili to ancho chili

Another of the most consumed chili peppers in Mexican cuisine is the poblano pepper, as its name says, it is originally from Puebla. It is used to make one of the most typical dishes of the region: chile filled with nogada sauce and pomegranate. It is also used for creamy slices or for the Aztec cake. When dried, this chili takes the name of chile ancho or mulato, because of the color it takes. In this state it is no longer the star of the dish, rather it is used for sauces and many varieties of mole, since its heat is light but present.

Photo: (Shutterstock)

From mirasol to guajillo

The guajillo chili is highly valued in the kitchen, but not many know its fresh version, which is called mirasol. Also known as miracielo, because when this chili grows, it takes a vertical position, “as if it were looking at the sky.” It goes from a green tone to an intense and bright red as a fresh chili. However, its greatest use is when it dries and turns into a guajillo. A favorite for marinades and sauces for its color, aroma, and flavor.

Photo: (Shutterstock)

From chilaca to pasilla

In Michoacán, the chilaca pepper is one of the most important chili peppers, as it is used in various dishes in the region. They say “chili to shred” because it is common to “shred” and make pickled slices. When it dries, it takes on very dark tones and is much more intense in flavor. It is when they call it pasilla, it is widely used in states such as Oaxaca, Jalisco and Nayarit. Another essential chili for moles.

Photo: (Shutterstock)

From the ball chili to the sleighbell

The chile bola, as its name suggests, is small and round. This chili is widely used in the center of the country especially for a dish called texmole or tesmole. The latter is similar to a mole de olla; It is broth, with vegetables, seasonings and of course, the chile bola. Sometimes he also carries chochoyotes, balls made with corn. When the chile bola dries, they call it a bell because its seeds harden and when moved it sounds like a sound instrument.

Photo: (Shutterstock)

Benefits of consuming chili

The chili brings benefits to the human being. Fresh chili peppers contain a high level of vitamin C. And dried ones have a good vitamin A content. Chili peppers have also been proven to be good for the skin and prevent hair loss, which is why so many beauty products add it as a principal ingredient. Anti-inflammatory, healing and, if that weren’t enough, when you pack, your body releases endorphins, the pleasure hormone. With a whole range of flavors, textures, aromas and colors, the chili is undoubtedly one of the most important and valuable Mexican products.

The Yucatàn Times hope you have enjoyed this list and now you know where all those dry chilli peppers come from!

Source: Gourmet de Mèxico

