The body of a woman is found in Ciudad Caucel

MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 11, 2020.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) investigates the death of a woman whose body was found on an empty lot in Ciudad Caucel.
Two construction workers made the discovery around 3 in the afternoon on Wednesday, June 10th, on the plot located at Calle 29-C, on the corner with Calle 118, an area where a subdivision is currently under construction, they noticed that the body of the woman was lying on the side of a water intake.
The corpse showed signs of putrefaction. So far her identity is unknown, she is approximately 40 years old and apparently the body had been lying there for several days.
The engineers in charge at the construction site were immediately informed and they notified the authorities. Police officers from the Metropolitan Unit of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP); as well as paramedics from the corporation, arrived on-site to carry out the corresponding procedures.
The place was cordoned off, as the causes of death are unknown.
FGE forensics personnel were in charge of carrying out the transfer of the body for the corresponding autopsy.
Investigative staff from the SSP and the Prosecutor’s Office declared that an investigation is ongoing, as this could be femicide.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
