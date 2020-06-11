Progreso has the first two “Blue Flag” certified beaches in Yucatan

After a year of work to make Progreso part of the International Network of Blue Flag beaches, a program focused on preserving the environmental assets and promoting responsible tourism, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi announced that the National Jury announced that two Progreso beaches already have their respective international distinctive.

With a message, shared on his social networks, the mayor communicated the good news, highlighting that the beaches of the Traditional Malecon and the International Malecon are those that have received this certificate, which translates into an environmentally responsible operation based on 33 criteria of global order and leadership at national and international level.

For this reason, both piers have been optimized, not only by personnel from the Progreso municipal government but also by the participation of civil society, companies committed to the port, as well as Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, who altogether achieved this goal.

Zacarías Curi thanked the staff of the Progreso City Council for the coordinated work and all the people who carried out long cleaning operations every day, and especially the citizens who took care of both spaces so that today they are part of the International Network of Blue Flag sites, “Definitely, working together and in order, is how you get great results.” expressed the mayor.

“I thank Governor Mauricio Vila, for all his support in the transformation of Progreso and I also take the opportunity to congratulate him for this achievement for Yucatan, since these first two Blue Flag certified beaches are already a reality and we will soon wave those flags, which today we need more than ever, to reactivate the tourism industry in our port and together build the new version of Progreso ”highlighted Zacarías Curi.

It is important to reiterate that, in the search to obtain these labels, which aspire to improve the experience of visitors and promote sustainable tourism, the inhabitants are given the certainty of living near a beach with high-quality standards, without forgetting that these certificates also give Progreso, automatically, worldwide promotion and, therefore, an increase in visits and income, a direct benefit to all of those Progreseños who depend on tourism.

The mayor stressed that both certifications will be a symbol of the revival of the port’s economy and he made a call to the people of Progreso not to let their guard down.

“I want to ask you to continue taking care of ourselves. We will meet again soon to wave flags and to start writing a new story for our beloved port of Progreso. We will stand up proud, and we will smile again, as locals and visitors enjoy the sea and our beautiful beaches ”, the mayor concluded.







