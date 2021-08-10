Online casinos have been growing in popularity since the mid-1990s and these days there are many reasons why people prefer the online experience to taking a trip to Vegas. Can online casinos beat the Vegas experience and what is it they do better?

Accessibility

Not everyone can afford to take the time off work and take a long-distance flight when they want to bet in a casino. The world is becoming a much more virtual place and the time and effort it takes to go to a casino in Vegas can seem like a waste of time when you can get Vegas to come to you at the touch of a button.

Technology

It used to be that you had to go to Vegas to appreciate the experience of Vegas. However, in these days of increased technology and virtual reality, that is no longer the case. Put on your headset and experience the excitement of a Vegas casino without having to get on a flight. You can make new friends all over the world as you play in a fun and exhilarating environment. You can soak up the experience and thrill of a Vegas casino virtually without having to travel.

Cost

A trip to Vegas can be a huge expense when compared to an online casino. You need to think about flights, hotels, food, and entrance fee to get into the casino before you even start gambling. Then there is the expense of finding spending money for other things too such as seeing a show while you are there or taking a trip to the Grand Canyon. You would have to win big in a Vegas Casino to make all that expenditure worthwhile. Alternatively, you can have the experience of sitting in the comfort of your own living room and stopping for a drink or a snack from your own fridge when it suits you. This leaves you a lot more money to spend on your online casino experience and it can be a lot cheaper to play too. The entertainment might not be the same outside the casino, but you can always enjoy Netflix if you want to take a break.

Finances

If you go to a casino in Vegas, you will exchange your hard-earned cash for a colourful chip. This chip won’t mean that much to you once it has been converted and you are thinking of it as a ticket to play rather than money. This is a psychological trick used in Vegas casinos to help you spend more than you realise. However, if you are playing at a casino online, you can see exactly what you are spending as the figure appears in the corner of your screen. This makes it a lot easier to stick to your budget and only gamble what you can afford to lose.

Freebies

Everyone loves a freebie and with an online casino in South Africa such as playlive.co.za, there are so many you will be spoilt for choice. From free spins on the roulette wheel to free tries on the slot machine and there are a lot of bonuses to be won too at this casino online South Africa. You will not find this in a Vegas casino where they will charge you to get in before you can even see for yourself which games are on offer.

Effort

You can expect to dress up for a night in a Vegas casino and some casinos won’t let you through the door unless you are dressed for the occasion. This can be a lot of effort, especially as Vegas is in the middle of the desert so you could be feeling hot and sweaty if you step outside the door of your own hotel. Compare this to being able to play in your pj’s with your hair in a messy bun and no makeup on. It’s no wonder so many people enjoy the online experience to having to make the effort of going to Vegas in person.

Distractions

Vegas casinos are busy places with lots of games going on at once, crowds of tourists, and the staff and management of the casino milling around. This can be really distracting if you are trying to concentrate and focus on the game at hand. It can be a lot easier to sit on your couch, turn the TV off and focus on an online game instead. There is no background noise to disturb you or take your mind off what you are doing.

Games

Vegas casinos might be huge, but they can’t hope to recreate all the casino games in existence within their bricks and mortar space. Therefore, you are limited as to what you can play. The online world, however, is limitless, meaning that there is no casino game that can’t be played in this location. If you get bored of one, you can move on to a different one quickly and easily and everything from the most popular casino games to the most obscure are available to play.

Pay-outs

The pay-outs can be a lot better online than they are in a Vegas casino as online providers don’t have as many overheads to think about so they can afford to pay out bigger amounts to their players. A Vegas casino will have to rent bricks-and-mortar space to put their casino in and this is at a premium in a desert town. They have bills to pay such as electricity, gas, and water and they will also have a lot of staff to pay. This drives their profits down so they can’t afford to pay out as much to the winners. This makes online casinos a lot more lucrative to the players.

With all these advantages, it is no wonder that playing an online casino is becoming more popular than the Vegas experience. Unless you like to take a vacation while you are playing, there is no need to leave the comfort of your own armchair at all. It won’t be long until the online experience has overtaken Vegas entirely and the town will struggle to keep up.







