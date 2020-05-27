Mexico’s economy shrinks in first quarter of 2020 (INEGI)

WSJ – MEXICO CITY (May 26, 2020)—Mexico’s economy contracted in the first quarter of the year, extending the 2019 downturn as the coronavirus pandemic started to affect industry and services, revised government data showed Tuesday.
Gross domestic product shrank 1.2% from the previous quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, the National Statistics Institute (INEGI) said Tuesday. Industrial output fell 1.2% and services were down 0.9%, while agricultural production increased 1.7%.
By reviewing Mexico’s previous figures it can be noted that the economy contracted by 0.6% during the last three months of 2019 and by 0.2% in each of the two prior quarters. The economy grew by 0.2% during the first quarter of 2019, the data showed.
INEGI previously said the economy contracted by a tenth of a percentage point in each of the four quarters last year.
Mexico did not apply lockdown measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus until late March, so the impact of the pandemic will weigh heavily on the second quarter.
The lockdown brought key sectors of Mexican industry to an almost complete standstill, and analysts estimate the economy will contract by up to 10% or more during 2020.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Authorities will impose on Yucatecan companies a person in charge of monitoring hygiene measures
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (May 27, 2020).- Although.
-
As the coronavirus drags on, Mexico’s food prices soar
It was the eggs. That’s what.
-
Ford is still waiting for Mexico’s auto industry to restart
MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s auto industry reopening.
-
Andersen Global Realty expands its presence in Mexico
Leader’s League (May 26th, 2020) Andersen.
-
Another Mérida police officer dies from COVID-19
Officer Alberto Herrera Yama’s passing follows.
-
India uses drones to pursue locusts as swarms plague towns and destroy crops
AFP (May 27, 2020).- Huge swarms.
-
Mayor says Gran Solaris Cancun hotel project is suspended
Cancún, Q.R. — According to RMN,.
-
Mansion illegally built in Tulum’s protected area is guarded by armed men
In six months, a luxurious home.
-
Club Med will welcome guests back with new hygiene and safety protocols
Travel Market Report (May 26, 2020).-.
-
Initiative for the decriminalization of abortion rejected in Guanajuato
Guanajuato, Mexico (Tuesday, May 26, 2020).
Leave a Comment