Tekax: 38 families affected by the rains

Procivy staff immediately moved to the affected areas to support the population.
Tekax, Yucatán, April 22, 2021.- Faced with the heavy rains of the last hours in southern Yucatán, which flooded the homes, roads and crops of 38 families from the Pocoboch community, and ejidos around the municipality from Tekax, staff from the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) came to provide the necessary support.
The intense rainfall, which occurred since yesterday afternoon, April 20 and 21 morning, caused elements of the deconcentrated base of Procivy, at the head of said demarcation, to move immediately to the affected areas, informed the head of the agency, Enrique Alcocer Coarse.
According to data from the National Water Commission (Conagua), in the southern cone of the entity, up to 66 millimeters of rain was registered, derived from the cold-front trough, whose effects are felt in much of the Yucatecan territory from the Last Sunday.
The Pocoboch families reported runoff and water flows, coming from high areas of the state, that exceeded half a meter, so their homes, backyard animals, orchards and crops were affected.
On the nearby roads and highways, trees and fallen branches were removed, while brigades toured houses located on common land. Also, pantries and bales of foil were distributed, and residents were offered shelter, although some chose to relocate.
Source: Yucatàn al Instante
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
