Andersen Global Realty expands its presence in Mexico

Leader’s League (May 26th, 2020) Andersen Global has expanded its presence in Mexico through a collaboration agreement with tax firm Skatt. The move strengthens Andersen’s existing presence in Mexico and increases its regional footprint in Latin America.

Andersen is the founding member of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms with more than 5,000 professionals worldwide, over 700 global Partners, and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. In the U.S., Andersen has more than 1,000 personnel located in 19 cities across the country.

Andersen encompasses top advisors with previous experience in the international accounting firms, law firms, IRS, and state taxing authorities. Many of our advisors hold multiple professional credentials and have depth in a wide range of capabilities allowing us to provide clients with comprehensive, integrated solutions.

Andersen has three locations in the country, in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Quéretaro.



SKATT, led by office managing director Jaime Rojas, has a team of 12 partners and more than 110 professionals specializing in complex cross-border and domestic tax matters. The firm serves a variety of industries, from energy, automotive, pharmaceutical and telecoms, to financial, technology, real estate, agriculture, manufacturing, retail and consumer.



“Our firm is committed to delivering best-in-class services to our clients, and we constantly aim to expand our expertise. Our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for our clients, and our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to do so by giving our local and international clients a variety of tax resources globally while maintaining the highest of professional standards,” Rojas said.



Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said: “Skatt is an excellent fit with our organization, and dramatically enhances our position in Mexico as well as regionally.”



“Jaime and his team bring with them the experience and values that continue to play a significant role in our development as a global organization that provides quality, specialized services in a seamless manner,” Vorsatz added.

