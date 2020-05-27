The “snitches” of Mexico, and the coming battle. 

On September 28, 1960, possibly the most nefarious and powerful organization against the Cuban citizenry founded in Havana. Its name: “Committee for the Defense of the Revolution,” also known as the CDR. That event in front of the Presidential Palace (today the “Museum of the Revolution”) was presided over by the communist dictator Fidel Castro, making it a “great act” in “favor” of the Revolution.

The purpose of this committee was to carry out tasks of collective vigilance against external interference and acts of destabilization of the Cuban political system. Similarly, the mobilization of the supporters of the “Revolution”, participate in health and hygiene tasks, support the economy, and encourage citizen participation in different areas, such as the non-existent Cuban elections.

The reality is that the CDR was – and still is – a state-controlled structure. It’s main mission is to watch over and control the public and private life of the people through neighbors who act as spies or “chivatos” in popular jargon. Its work is (but not limited) to abuse, intimidate, and assault those considered “counter-revolutionaries” who are immediately labeled “enemies of the state”.

It sounds scary, doesn’t it? It is, even more so, when this same system is already being implemented in Mexico.

In the exclusive Polanco colony in Mexico City, members of the G2 or DGI – the Cuban General Directorate of Intelligence – and Venezuelans from SEBIN – the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service – are working together with the Morena leadership on the strategy to turn Mexico into part of the new Castro-Chavista socialist bloc in Latin America.

López Obrador follows the indications given to him. Among those, the creation of a “parallel reality,” given to his base through his conferences, creating in this way not only a unidirectional institutional communication channel but a kind of “cult of the leader”.

His supporters take on his words with their eyes closed, and therefore, he has opened more spaces for his multiple gibberish. Accompanying this communication scheme comes the support of his hundreds of thousands of fake profiles on social networks, whose main purpose is to generate hatred and division among Mexicans.

Another of the objectives of this leftist group is the organization and regrouping of those in favor of socialism. It includes artists, writers, journalists, anthropologists, etc., and of course, politicians. Among these are former members of the Mexican Communist Party, the founding organizations of the PRD, members of the PT (Workers’ Party), and MORENA. It is people close to the president, whose work has been the formation of a structure practically identical to that of the Cuban CDR. Except these are called: “Defense Committees for the 4T” information even, published by journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio in El Financiero, quoting the journalist Rogelio Hernandez.

What are these committees for?

Let’s start by saying that the Mexican radical left for many years remained hidden and dispersed until the López Obrador phenomenon allowed them to regroup. Once done, they set about conforming themselves into groups with specific objectives. However, one was particularly key with the help of foreign strategists. To dismantle the other political parties in Mexico using their weak points, with real arguments such as their lack of ethics, their lack of honesty, and their subservience to power. With the above, the politics of the traditional parties were discredited. The image of governments emanating from those parties was fractured, and a constant dirty campaign maintained until now. Hence the nickname “PRIAN.”

This new version of the CDRs have been successfully tested in different parts of Latin America, such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and of course, Venezuela.

With these committees, popular support is guaranteed, and the people, the neighbors who are against the “greater transformation” of Mexico, are controlled. This work is carried out using the old and well-known PRI party logistics. To disseminate radical propaganda to the bases in the cities, municipalities, neighborhoods, blocks and centers that group people together such as parks or sports centers. Also places of employment and people willing to defend the 4T in exchange for gifts or “support” of any sort.

The struggle is now present and escalating on digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Tik Tok. In that digital cosmos they communicate, comment, send messages and propagate government actions. They respond to “attacks” from “conservative fifi enemies” forcefully and collectively with violence, to intimidate, cause fear and dismantle any popular adherence to the system.

A “if you’re not with us, you’re against us”—words widely used by the president.

The question is: How long before this violence goes offline and migrates to real life? AMLO himself has said that people should should accuse their neighbors . We cannot forget that conference when he said: “You can see how the neighbor lives (he formulates an imaginary dialogue): ‘He moved out! He no longer lives in the Doctores. -A low middle class neighborhood in Mexico City- “They moved to Las Lomas” -high end neighborhood- “All this must be exposed”. AMLO concludes

In Mexico, a potentially dangerous organization is being created. An organization that in the historical framework has served to destroy individual guarantees and generate terror and violence against real or imagined “enemies”.

Let us no forget this poem by German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller engraved in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum:

“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”.

Mexico’s democracy is in danger. If you don’t raise your voice now, when you do, there will be no one left to raise it with you.

The Yucatan Times

Editorial Board

May 27, 2020

Mexico City.







