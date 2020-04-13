Pandemic affects local water purification plants

Low sales reported in Merida, even with the high heat

Every year, the hot season makes the consumption of water, ice and soft drinks increase; however, in these days, when the temperature in Merida has exceeded 40 degrees, some companies in the industry have had low sales due to the health contingency.

Hydropurific, which bottles, markets and purifies water, has not had the profits of previous years due to the current situation, and several of its main customers are companies or businesses that had to close their doors.

This is the same case of the company known as Muunyal, which this season began selling water and ice at home, since most of its clients are businesses that had to close due to the sanitary emergency.

In the case of the San Miguel purification plant, which distributes water at home in the Los Héroes neighborhood, its profits are also lower than in previous seasons, since it had to reduce its hours to protect its employees.

Previously, they used to work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and now they only work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

