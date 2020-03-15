Merida Airport will receive flights that could not land at other locations due to Covid-19

“We are an alternate airport”, says director of ASUR

The director of the Southeast Airport Group (ASUR), Héctor Navarrete Muñoz, stated that the Merida “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” International Airport (MID), could become an alternate venue for the landing of other flights that could not descend in other state of the region, in case of any contingency for the Covid-19.

“As long as the hygiene, prevention and corresponding health filters are taken”, he said.

This Friday after Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s visit to the air terminal for the supervision of health filters, the director explained that MID would function as an alternate airport, which would receive those flights that could not land at the other terminals of Grupo ASUR.

“We are prepared, we are an alternate airport and in case of flights that cannot go to another destination, surely they will come here and we will be able to receive them with all professionalism,” he stated.

In addition, he informed that the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) will provide a total of 10 doctors who will work “on call” during the 24 hours with two shifts at the air terminal, this as an additional measure to the filters that were installed on Friday March 13th, to examine all national and international passengers arriving at the State.

“The Ministry of Health in Yucatan is doing a great job following the international standards, exactly the same as in other airports around the world ”, he explained.

Despite the impact that the Covid-19 has had in several countries on the five continents, Navarrete Muñoz ruled out that until now there has been a drop in passenger arrivals, since the terminal has looked full since the start of 2020.

On the filters and scanner that were installed this Friday at MID, Héctor Navarrete explained that ASUR has 3 large devices that measure body temperature, as well as six other manuals that are used throughout the terminal and even in the landing of private planes .

He noted that the technological equipment is used to measure temperatures, to make sure arriving passengers do not present symptoms, so these filters will serve to prevent risk.

“At the Grupo ASUR airports we are guaranteeing the sanitation of facilities, these are prevention actions that we are taking in all of our terminals,” he concluded.







