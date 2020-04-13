Renown Yucatecan chef cooks “Cochinita” to raise funds and support most vulnerable groups

MÉRIDA, April 11, 2020.- In the midst of the emergency for the Covid-19 coronavirus, Mérda born and raised chef David Cetina, owner of the La Tradicion restaurant, has not wanted to shut himself up at home, where he could enjoy all the comforts that a successful person could have.
On the contrary, Chef Cetina has dedicated himself to carry out altruistic efforts in support of the most vulnerable social groups during this pandemic.
Since the emergency began, David has started this work, with which he has benefited the Casa Hogar de Ángeles, where he has donated food and supplies.
He has also brought food to the Regional Hospital of High Specialty of the Yucatan Peninsula (Hraepy), for doctors and nurses of this hospital, and sis the same for the medical staff at the ISSTE regional hospital in Mérida, located in Colonia Pensiones.
Chef Cetina also gave away food to the people waiting for their relatives outside Mérida’s Agustin O’Horán General Hospital.
And along with his team and other altruistic volunteers who support him, he took food and clothing to people in need from the community of Dzununcán, in southern Mérida.
“There is a lot of need in the midst of this pandemic, there are people who don’t even have a home, that’s terrible,” said Chef David Cetina.
On Sunday April 12th, Chef Cetina made a special sale of cochinita, and all the proceedings went to help the people who need it the most in the city of Mérida.The Yucatan Times
