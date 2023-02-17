Boys and girls fill the historic center with color and fun with the traditional children’s carnival parade!

After more than two years of absence due to the pandemic, around 500 boys and girls belonging to 18 troupes from the City Hall Integral Development Centers filled the historic center with color, music and fun during the traditional children’s carnival parade.

Led by the children’s kings, Renata Fernanda Arcila Morales and Ezequiel Alejandro Pacheco Baas, as well as the youth kings Salette, Isolina Ayala Pérez and Cristopher Hiram Osorno Díaz, the children’s parade showed a display of creativity in the comparsas with the themes of the countries of the world, represented by Africa and Asia, as well as, plunged attendees into a fantastic journey by sea.

On an afternoon in which about 15,000 people relived the joy of carnival, they also enjoyed the performance of troupes with themes related to anime, such as the one from the “Sailor Moon” series.

The children’s parade, which began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted one hour and fifteen minutes, brought together approximately 15,000 people who gathered early in the historic center to enjoy this event that preceded the carnival parades. that will begins today, Friday, February 17th, in Ciudad Carnaval.

TYT Newsroom