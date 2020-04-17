Mérida City Council and Chinese Association deliver face masks

The Chinese Association “Yucatan Peninsula” in collaboration with the Merida City Council delivered mouth masks to low income families who require them.

As part of the health strategies that the mayor Renán Barrera Concha carries out in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. the Chinese Association and the City Council through the Directorate of Social Development joined efforts for the delivery of these items.

Representing mayor Renán Barrera, the director of Social Development, José Luis Martínez Semerena, thanked the support of the Chinese group by donating the face masks, since this reinforces the twinning of Mérida with four cities of that Asian nation: Chengdú, Nanchang, Jiangmen and Shangrao.

“This act not only endorses solidarity with the vulnerable community of the municipality, but also demonstrates that we both have the same love for this city, thanks to the artistic, commercial and solidarity exchanges that we have maintained for years,” Martínez Semerena emphasized.

In turn, the president of the Chinese Association, Dr. Bai Yi, assured that they will join the Merida City Council in order to continue providing more support and apply the necessary preventive measures to avoid any possibility of contagion.







