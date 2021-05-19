MORENA will lose the absolute majority in the Mexican Congress, according to a poll

The National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the party of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will lose an absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies in the June 6 elections, according to a poll published by the Spanish newspaper El País.

However, the survey carried out by SIMO Consulting revealed that the ruling party will have enough with its partners, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), to reach this absolute majority.

The machinery of alliances

Morena would go from having the current 256 seats to 230, in a Lower House of 500 deputies where the absolute majority is 250.

The PVEM would substantially improve its results, rising from 11 deputies to 53, while the PT would go from 46 to 32.

Therefore, the government coalition “Juntos Haremos Historia” (Morena, PT and PVEM) would have a comfortable majority of 315 seats.

A result well ahead of the 175 seats that the opposition coalition “Va por México” would have, formed by the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties.

According to the poll, the PAN would rise from the current 77 seats to 79, but the PRI would snatch the leadership of the opposition from 48 seats to 82, while the PRD would rise from 12 to 14.

The liberal Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), not allied with either of the two coalitions, would drop from 25 to 10 deputies.

The survey was conducted with face-to-face interviews with 2,000 people of legal age, between May 10 and 14, with a margin of error of 3.46% and a confidence level of 95%.

What is at stake

On June 6, more than 93 million Mexicans are called to the polls to elect the 500 federal deputies, 15 of 32 state governors, 30 local congresses, and 1,900 city councils, in what are considered the largest elections in history for Mexico.

The campaign is marked by strong violence, with at least 80 politicians assassinated, 32 of whom are candidates or candidates.

Also due to cross accusations between President López Obrador and the opposition for vote-buying and electoral interventionism.

