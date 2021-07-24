The Mérida City Council, an important ally to attract investment to Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Mayor Renán Barrera Concha attended the 2021 Yucatán Economic Forum, where he highlighted the importance of municipal work to attract investments that contribute to the growth of the municipal and state economies.

At the invitation of the Laboratory of Policies for Security and Development, the Councilor attended the forum, held in the theater of the Cultural Center of the Universidad Modelo, wherein an interview format he spoke with the political scientist Juan Pablo Galicia about the municipal contributions to strengthen the economic outlook.

During his participation, the Municipal President recalled that both the municipality and the State have favorable characteristics for attracting investments that contribute to the growth of the domestic market, foreign trade, and tourism despite the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In recent years, Mérida has been increasingly attractive not only because of what we have done locally but because of its quality of life, security, and being considered the capital of the Mexican southeast; showcasing its competitive advantages at the national level”, he stressed.

The First Mayor mentioned that the above has been achieved thanks to the joint work between the various government authorities and citizen participation that has been the cornerstone to be able to have a high-quality lifestyle.

“Citizen participation is fundamental. A citizenry that is oblivious to what happens in its public context is destined to fail in such a way that today our main asset in Mérida is its society, its general interest, and its participation, ” he said.

He pointed out that municipalities have become more relevant over time and currently play an indispensable role in generating the necessary conditions both in security, public services, urban infrastructure, and social fabric for the State to move forward.

He also recalled that the same vision and confidence on the part of the business community has made the city receive recognition from various organizations such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER), and the National Observatory for Regulatory Improvement as the best city in the country in 2020, regarding simplification, combating corruption and the best national practices in terms of regulatory approval and improvement.

He also reiterated the willingness of the municipality to continue working together and hand in hand with the state government in promoting new market sectors in the Yucatecan capital that contribute to boosting development and the local economy where more and better opportunities are created for the benefit of Meridians.

