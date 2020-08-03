Violence against animals in Yucatan increased significantly during the pandemic

During the lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Yucatan, the aggressions against domestic and wild animals increased considerably, so a group of citizens has decided to make a public call to stop this situation.

The talented singer María Teresa Gómez leads this initiative that seeks to raise awareness and alert the population of this delicate issue, as violence against animals shows much deeper problems among those who practice it.

Singer María Teresa Gómez is carrying out in Mérida the sale of face masks that denounce animal abuse in Yucatan, seeking to stop the violence against these defenseless creatures.

Unfortunately, in the most recent weeks, both in Merida and in other municipalities of Yucatan, a wave of attacks against dogs, cats, birds, and other animal species has been unleashed, which has caused outrage among society.

What is most worrying is that in several cases the innocent victims were also tortured, in addition to the fact that children and teenagers are participating in these terrible acts, which should undoubtedly generate an alert for families across the state.

María Teresa Gómez has issued a message that in the first instance is addressed to those who consider themselves “animal lovers”, and whose echo she hopes will reach society in general.

Through her official Facebook account, María Teresa points out that in Yucatan there is a wave of unpunished crimes against animals taking place on a daily basis that must be stopped with the solidarity of all.

Using the phrase: “For them, for us!”, The singer has started selling mouth covers alluding to the campaign whose full profits will be delivered to animal shelters that need it most.

The first sale was held on Saturday, August 1, but today Monday, the 3rd, a second session will take place in which, in addition to the essential face masks, t-shirts will be also availabe for sale.

María Teresa Gómez leads this campaign that denounces animal abuse and also raises funds to support shelters that need it most.

The artists will be again from 4 in the afternoon to 7 at night at the corner of the Parque de la Colonia México on Calle 29 x 18.

The donation is one hundred pesos for each 3-layer mask with authorized fabrics and special embroidery.

María Teresa has spread the word through her social networks but she asks that people help her to achieve a greater promotion to get as many resources as possible that will serve for treatment and support for victims of this social outrage.

María Teresa Gómez urges the Yucatecan society to join this noble campaign in favor of the rights of living beings, either by sharing information or by acquiring their mouthguard and t-shirts.

