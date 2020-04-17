National Guard begins surveillance of IMSS hospitals in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (April 17, 2020).- The National Guard began the first stage of the surveillance of hospitals property of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatán and across the country.

The objective is to provide security to these facilities, as well as to medical personnel and patients, and guarantee that service to citizens who require it during this health contingency is provided in a timely manner.

The corporation deployed agents in 84 medical units, in which they will maintain a physical presence and carry out continuous surveillance.

In addition to safeguarding hospitals, the National Guard will continue to carry out crime prevention work and dissemination of sanitary measures in support of health authorities, civil protection, state and municipal public security secretariats.

The National Guard units have been deployed in Yucatan, Michoacán, Jalisco, Querétaro, Baja California, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Coahuila, Morelos, State of Mexico, Guerrero, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.







