National Guard begins surveillance of IMSS hospitals in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (April 17, 2020).- The National Guard began the first stage of the surveillance of hospitals property of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatán and across the country.
The objective is to provide security to these facilities, as well as to medical personnel and patients, and guarantee that service to citizens who require it during this health contingency is provided in a timely manner.
The corporation deployed agents in 84 medical units, in which they will maintain a physical presence and carry out continuous surveillance.
In addition to safeguarding hospitals, the National Guard will continue to carry out crime prevention work and dissemination of sanitary measures in support of health authorities, civil protection, state and municipal public security secretariats.
The National Guard units have been deployed in Yucatan, Michoacán, Jalisco, Querétaro, Baja California, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Coahuila, Morelos, State of Mexico, Guerrero, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Drug cartels deliver aid packages across Mexico
A daughter of famed drug lord.
-
AT&T Streamer DirectTV GO Launches in Mexico Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
“We arrive in Mexico at this.
-
Mexico’s new oil regulator says Pemex joint ventures likely, 100 projects might qualify
The head of Mexico’s powerful oil.
-
Mexico Central Bank rebuffs AMLO request for Surplus Fund
(Bloomberg) — Mexican President Andres Manuel.
-
Pirates’ raid ships in the Gulf of Mexico
GULF OF MEXICO (Reforma) – While.
-
Health Secretariat says Mexico could have nearly 56,000 coronavirus cases
Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell.
-
Protests erupt along Mexican border after deaths at Honeywell, Lear
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – A.
-
New app will tell a coronavirus cough from a regular cold
Everyone knows that one of the.
-
Woman dies inside a supermarket in Mérida
MÉRIDA.- A woman died around 9:00.
-
Mérida City Council and Chinese Association deliver face masks
The Chinese Association “Yucatan Peninsula” in.
Leave a Comment