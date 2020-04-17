The number of fires and affected areas doubles in Yucatan

The extreme drought, high temperatures, lack of rain and the irresponsibility of some farmers have led to a large number of fires affecting differen areas of the state in recent weeks, with the consequent ecological damage to the region and economic losses for ranchers and farmers in Yucatan.

The director of Agriculture of the Ministry of Rural Development (Seder), José Manuel Bolio García, member of the State Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Agricultural and Forest Fires of Yucatan, reported that a month and a half after the burning season began In the agricultural sector in the State, a group of almost 400 firefighters continues with the arduous task of putting out the fire on different areas, and redoubles its efforts to prevent the conflagrations from causing greater environmental losses and damages to the communities.

On March 24, Bolio García declared that 2,418 hectares were lost in the first 15 days of the season and until that date he had only received 55 requests to carry out agricultural burning.

But on April 16th, in a new balance, the Seder official said that in a month and a half they have registered a total of 198 fires affecting 6,582.32 hectares, mainly areas with adult trees, shrubs and grasslands. Furthermore, they had only issued 72 permits for agricultural burning in total.

Given this situation, Bolio García considered that it is time to strengthen the links between farmers, ranchers and the municipal authorities that control the permits, so that they respect the burning schedule in a timely manner, and always with the authorization of the state government.







