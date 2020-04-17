The number of fires and affected areas doubles in Yucatan

The extreme drought, high temperatures, lack of rain and the irresponsibility of some farmers have led to a large number of fires affecting differen areas of the state in recent weeks, with the consequent ecological damage to the region and economic losses for ranchers and farmers in Yucatan.
The director of Agriculture of the Ministry of Rural Development (Seder), José Manuel Bolio García, member of the State Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Agricultural and Forest Fires of Yucatan, reported that a month and a half after the burning season began In the agricultural sector in the State, a group of almost 400 firefighters continues with the arduous task of putting out the fire on different areas, and redoubles its efforts to prevent the conflagrations from causing greater environmental losses and damages to the communities.
On March 24, Bolio García declared that 2,418 hectares were lost in the first 15 days of the season and until that date he had only received 55 requests to carry out agricultural burning.
But on April 16th, in a new balance, the Seder official said that in a month and a half they have registered a total of 198 fires affecting 6,582.32 hectares, mainly areas with adult trees, shrubs and grasslands. Furthermore, they had only issued 72 permits for agricultural burning in total.
Given this situation, Bolio García considered that it is time to strengthen the links between farmers, ranchers and the municipal authorities that control the permits, so that they respect the burning schedule in a timely manner, and always with the authorization of the state government.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Drug cartels deliver aid packages across Mexico
A daughter of famed drug lord.
-
AT&T Streamer DirectTV GO Launches in Mexico Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
“We arrive in Mexico at this.
-
Mexico’s new oil regulator says Pemex joint ventures likely, 100 projects might qualify
The head of Mexico’s powerful oil.
-
Mexico Central Bank rebuffs AMLO request for Surplus Fund
(Bloomberg) — Mexican President Andres Manuel.
-
Pirates’ raid ships in the Gulf of Mexico
GULF OF MEXICO (Reforma) – While.
-
Health Secretariat says Mexico could have nearly 56,000 coronavirus cases
Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell.
-
Protests erupt along Mexican border after deaths at Honeywell, Lear
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – A.
-
New app will tell a coronavirus cough from a regular cold
Everyone knows that one of the.
-
Woman dies inside a supermarket in Mérida
MÉRIDA.- A woman died around 9:00.
-
National Guard begins surveillance of IMSS hospitals in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (April 17, 2020).- The.
Leave a Comment