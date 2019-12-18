AMLO praises Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda’s work… again!

During his daily morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once again highlighted the work of Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, as State Secretary of Public Security in Yucatan, stating that he has been in office for more than 15 years and always delivering excellent results.

In this way, AMLO stated that the woek of those responsible for security in states where crime rates are increasing must be scrutinized, and added that his government’s strategy is to reinforce security with special actions nationwide.

In that sense, the Mexican president asked for greater cooperation from the state leaders to participate in the security cabinets, because agreements are being sought for the benefit of the population.

His statement was given during the press conference of the head of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo, during which he indicated that the governors of Querétaro, Nayarit, Campeche, Coahuila, Guanajuato and Nuevo León are the that ones with less presence during the meetings of the federal security cabinet, that are held at the state level, along with those headed by López Obrador himself.

Back on April this year, Alfonso Durazo and Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that “Yucatan is an exceptional state when it comes to public security”.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







