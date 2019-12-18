Bollivia issues aprehension order against Evo Morales

The Bolivian prosecutor’s office has ordered on Wednesday December 18th, the arrest of the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, isolated in Argentina, all of this happening withing the same time frame as a complaint was filed by the current government of the country for the alleged crimes of sedition and terrorism, according to an official document presented last Friday.

The resolution signed by La Paz prosecutors Jhimmy Almanza and Richard Villaca orders prosecutors, police and public officials to “apprehend and bring Mr. Juan Evo Morales Ayma before the prosecutor’s office.

The accusation of the government of Jeanine Áñez has been made by a recording of a telephone call, in which Morales allegedly gives instructions to block the roads and “to not let food pass” to the cities. The former president has responded to these accusations on his social networks by calling the video “staged”

Morales resigned as president of Bolivia on November 10, under pressure from the opposition and the Army after an audit by the Organization of American States detected “serious irregularities” in the general elections held on October 20 in the country.

Morales traveled to Mexico, where he was granted political asylum for a month, and on December 12 he arrived in Argentina, also as an asylum seeker.

Here the photograph shows the legal document made public on twitter by Arturo Murillo, for the capture and aprehension of Evo,the issue stated by the office specialized in anticorruption and legitimization of ilicit revenue

