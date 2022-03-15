Former Yucatecan congressman Francisco Solís Peón dies at 54

“Pancho Cachondo” as he was widely known, a former politician was hospitalized a month ago in Mérida for COVID-19, a condition that led to other health complications.

On Monday, March 15th, the death of the Yucatecan politician Francisco Solís Peón, better known as ‘Pancho Cachondo’, who was a representative of the National Action Party (PAN) for many years, was announced.

The former politician died at the age of 54, after being admitted to a private hospital in Mérida, Yucatán, although the exact cause of his death was not disclosed.

Francisco Solís Peón militated in the ranks of the PAN as a local representative of the Legislative Assembly of the Federal District (ALDF).

RIP Francisco Solís Peón

In the year 2000, Francisco was sanctioned by his party for having exhibited himself in public and in the media, during tours of nightclubs and table dance establishments. This earned him the nickname of “Dipu-table“, and a couple of years later, due to his unorthodox behavior, he was expelled from the party in 2002.

In 2006, ‘Pancho Cachondo’ also ran as a candidate for an independent local deputy in Yucatan but lost the election.

In 2017, he announced that he would run for mayor of Mérida, but in the end, his candidacy did not materialize.

Francisco Fernando Solís Peón was a pioneer in fighting for the rights of sex workers and exotic dancers, a social sector that until then, was totally and absolutely ignored and stigmatized by the Mexican society. Pancho was faithful to the end in his convictions.

The Yucatan Times sends his most sincere condolences to his mother and his entire family. Rest in peace Francisco Solís Peón.

