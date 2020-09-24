Walmart’s new $42 million USD distribution center in Chihuahua will serve 58 stores in northern Mexico

Walmart recently opened a new omnichannel distribution center in Ciudad Chihuahua, aimed at strengthening its supply chain network in northern Mexico.

The $42 million facility will serve 58 Walmart retail stores in the region. The distribution center is 224 miles south of El Paso, Texas. The facility currently employs 700 workers and could eventually create 1,800 jobs.

“A few years ago, we began the enormous task of expanding our logistics network, seeking to bring products to the 2,580 stores we have in Mexico. We are becoming an agile organization by putting the customer even more at the center of decisions,” Walmart de Mexico (BMV: WALMEX.MX), Walmart’s Mexico unit, said in a statement.

Walmart’s new distribution center in Chihuahua could employ up to 1,800 direct workers. (Photo: Walmart)

The new 480,608-square-foot facility in Ciudad Chihuahua will be dedicated to omnichannel logistics, which includes synchronizing product and purchasing information across physical retail stores, Walmart’s e-commerce website, mobile devices, social networks and in-store kiosks and tablets.

Walmart also recently opened two new distribution centers in the city of Mérida and Mexico City.

The new facility in Ciudad Chihuahua is Walmart’s 18th distribution center in the country and its 15th dedicated to omnichannel logistics. Walmart’s other three distribution centers in Mexico are dedicated to e-commerce.

Walmart de Mexico, also known as Walmex, is the country’s largest retail chain. The company has more than 2,500 stores across Mexico, the largest number of stores outside the United States. Walmart employs more than 200,200 people in Mexico.

