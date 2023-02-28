Wide range of activities in Dzilam Bravo for the Veda Festival 2023

Local and national visitors continue to enjoy the Gastronomic Expo “Los Sabores del Mar” and the presentation of Cine Cultur that takes place in this part of the State, as part of the activities of the Festival de la Veda 2023 promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to support the economy of fishermen during the halibut catch restriction season.

It is worth noting that in this edition this scheme will be in 15 fishing communities, 11 municipalities and 387 kilometers of beaches, with the aim of activating the sector’s economy during this season, developing tourism, providing more growth opportunities for families in the industry and diversifying options.

According to the program, this weekend was San Crisanto, Chabihau and Dzilam de Bravo, followed by the ports of San Felipe, Río Lagartos and Coloradas, on March 4 and 5; Chuburná, Chelem, Chicxulub and Progreso, March 11 and 12; El Cuyo, March 18 to 19, and Sisal, March 25 and 26.

TYT Newsroom