Woman caught stealing clothes from a department store in a northern Merida shopping mall

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) charged O.L.B.M. with the crime of aggravated robbery, denounced after the events that occurred in a department store located inside the Altabrisa shopping plaza, for which she was detained and will use an electronic locator as part of her precautionary measures.

In the initial hearing, the Second Control Judge declared the legality of the arrest of the accused and then the prosecutors of litigation formulated the accusation of the crime and presented the evidence of the criminal case 416/2022 in order to request the prosecution of the accused, who requested the extension of the constitutional term to resolve her legal situation, so the judicial authority established that the hearing will be resumed on December 29th.

After the complaint was filed, the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office began the integration of the file, where it is established that the facts occurred last December 21, when the accused took several articles of clothing from the interior of the department store, but when she tried to leave the place without paying, she was arrested and taken to the Prosecutor’s Office, where the integration of the investigation file was initiated.

Finally, this social representation presented the arguments to request the imposition of precautionary measures, so that the Control Judge, after evaluating it, established that the accused must periodically go to sign at the State Center for Precautionary Measures, is forbidden to leave the State without judicial authorization, must submit to the care and surveillance of said Center, and will also use an electronic locator for the duration of the process.

TYT Newsroom







