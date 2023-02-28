Merida promoted on international trade circuits

In order to present Merida’s main qualities such as safety, urban infrastructure, quality of services that exist in the municipality, Mayor Renan Barrera Concha began a working tour in the city of Los Angeles, California, at the invitation of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, to attract more investment to the city.

The Mayor will work with representatives of the main commercial consortiums, embassies and representatives of U.S. business chambers to turn Merida into an investment hub that generates better salaries, more jobs and economic development for the inhabitants of the municipality.

“Merida is distinguished nationally and internationally for its safety indexes, the quality of its public services and professionals who are constantly training to meet the challenges of the global market. As part of our work to promote Merida, we have participated in different activities to attract more visitors, now we are focused on consolidating economic development through the internationalization of our city,” he said.

Likewise, he explained that on this first day of work they discussed attending events related to the creative industry, cooperation for mobility, establishing dialogues and links with the business sectors in the United States to continue promoting the commercial and industrial vocation of the city, as well as shoring up the links previously established in terms of tourism and promotion of Merida as a tourist destination.

On the first day of the work agenda, Barrera Concha shared the activities with Elia Margarita Moreno González, Municipal President of Colima, Bernardo Nava Guerrero, Municipal President of Querétaro, Jorge Alfredo Corichi Fragoso, Municipal President of Tlaxcala, and Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, who extended the invitation to the mayors that make up the Association of Capital Cities of Mexico (ACCM), during the Sixth Work Meeting held in Mérida.

During this first day of work, the Mayor of Merida participated in the conference “Smart Cities and Subnational Diplomacy“, with the participation of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard; Nina Hachigian, Special Representative for Subnational Diplomacy (DoS); and John Rossant, CEO Smart Cities; in which it was discussed that Merida has a digitally mature government open to new technological trends that allow not only to improve services but also the safety and quality of life of those who live or visit the city.

Finally, Barrera Concha participated in meetings at the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, featuring the following activities “Dialogue with leaders of the Mexico Initiative on diplomacy and cooperation” and “Networking with wholesalers, travel agencies and companies in the tourism sector“, where representatives of business chambers were also present to establish links and alliances with their counterparts in the United States.

TYT Newsroom