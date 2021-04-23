Organization prepare a platform to process massive appeals against the Mobile Telephone Register

April 23, 2021, (NOTICIEROS TELEVISA).- In response to the Mobile Telephone Register, the civil association Red en Defensa por los Derechos Digitales (R3D) reported that they are working on a platform that will allow massive appeals against this register.

Through this initiative, citizens will be able to support each other to correctly process an injunction with which to avoid being forced to hand over their personal data.

Luis Fernando García, director of R3D assured through his social networks, that in the coming days they will announce how the platform will work so that people do not resort to the poor quality protection that circulates on the internet.

In addition, he explained that those individuals who wish to protect themselves will still be in time to do so throughout April and May, so he asked for calm to enter this legal resource.

García highlighted that the R3D platform will not only facilitate the filing of amparo claims, but will also do so for free.

The Mobile Telephony Register

The National Register of Mobile Telephone Users (Panaut) was approved by the Senate as part of the reforms to the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law.

El Panaut will be a database that will integrate information on Mexican mobile phone line holders.

Users must provide their full name, nationality, official identification number, CURP, address and contracting scheme.

Likewise, the Panaut will request the registration of fingerprints and biometrics of all telephone line holders.

The objective will be to collaborate with the authorities in matters related to the commission of crimes such as fraud.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments