Will Nuevo León become the home of Tesla in Mexico?

The state of Nuevo León wants to become the headquarters of the electric car industry in Mexico. The richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg, Elon Musk, has chosen the northern city of Monterrey to start up his factory.

After weeks of political fuss and competition between states to attract the coveted investment of Tesla’s owner, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has announced the company’s decision in favor of the north of the country, although he has not disclosed the amount of the investment.

The president indicated that the details will be announced by the company this Wednesday during its Investors Day, however, he has stated that it is a “considerable” amount and thanked the billionaire for his upcoming arrival in the country.

“The entire Tesla company is coming, the batteries are pending, but the entire automotive plant is going to be very large,” AMLO said on Tuesday, February 28th, at the National Palace.

