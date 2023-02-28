Yucatecan politician Ramírez Marín says the lack of digital education aggravates inequality in the state

Of the total population of Mexico, 87% has access to the Internet, however, in the age range of children and teenagers (under 18 years old), 60% have reported being victims of abuse and aggression in cyberspace, said Senator Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín during his participation in the “Huawei Digital Talent Summit” conference.

The Yucatecan Senator participated in the meeting “Huawei Digital Talent Summit” where he addressed the importance of access to technologies and training to take advantage of them.

He presented the case of the group Las Zarigüeyas, made up of women from the south of Mérida, who sell PET to raise money and teach children with only eight computers.

We need more organizations and global companies to join this type of cause and contribute to closing the inequality gap,” he said.

At the meeting, which was attended by experts in the digital world, academics and leaders in the field, the President of the Science and Technology Commission of the Senate of the Republic, acknowledged that in Mexico there is a deficit in the commitment to digital education to help close the inequality gap.

“In Merida, there is a group called Las Zarigüeyas, made up of women who live in an extraordinarily poor neighborhood, in a city where, on the contrary, there is a great real estate development, where new modern and digitalized buildings are being built, but very close, this group collects plastic and PET every day to support a group of 54 children who share every day 8 computers, with the money they earn selling the plastic they can pay the teachers who give classes to the little ones”, Ramirez Marin emphasized.

“They understand that the best opportunity for these children in the future will be to have digital skills and it is also impressive how alone they can make that effort,” added the senator, who reaffirmed the need for organizations and global companies to join this type of causes contributing to close the inequality gap.

Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín indicated that the development of digital capabilities should not be confused with the use of the Internet or information technologies and that it could lead to worsening the inequality and separation between different social levels and the diverse opportunities of each person.

“It is not only about digital literacy or knowing how to use a computer, but teaching what we want information technologies for with a sustainable digital environment that offers answers and solutions to the problems of each country, using technology in favor of all,” he said.

He pointed out that in Mexico the current efforts are focusing on cybersecurity, to protect especially the millions of underage Internet users and the important task of training digital talents in health, bringing the opportunity for this service to reach more people and the most remote or poorest corners, thanks to a robust and specialized digital environment, as well as in the education and preparation of new generations in a digitized world.

TYT Newsroom