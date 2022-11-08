Yucatan is prepared with the necessary protocols in case of an earthquake

Enrique Alcocer Basto, state coordinator of Civil Protection in Yucatán, announced that after the recent seismic activity in Yucatán, the state is prepared for any risk situation.

He emphasized that what happened did not become a major event, and it was later announced that the epicenter was in Quintana Roo, but not far from the Stateline, within the Yucatan Peninsula, of course.

“We were informed of the coordinates of a seismic epicenter were located 20 kilometers southeast of Kanasin, that is, between Acanche and Tecoh. We immediately contacted the municipal authorities, who informed us that nothing had been felt,” he said.

He emphasized that there is a protocol in case of seismic activity, and stressed that citizens should not lose their calm, and keep abreast of official channels.

“The current seismic protocol is to leave the same as in the evacuation drills, which we carry out in case of fire due to gas leakage, from the third floor down to leave, and from the fourth floor up is to stay on the floor itself, just do not stay in the center,” he stressed.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments