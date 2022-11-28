More solar energy parks are planned in the Yucatan Peninsula

The southeast will have two new solar parks, one in Campeche and the other in Yucatán, which will inject energy into the National Electric System (SEN) through transmission lines.

The projects, promoted by the companies Energías Renovables de Campeche Uno and Kiin Energy, were registered last week with the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) for the approval of their environmental impact assessments (MIA), and thus be able to begin construction.

If approved, once construction of both solar parks is completed, they will have a combined capacity of 225 megawatts, capable of supplying nearly 100,000 homes.

The documents published in Semarnat’s Ecological Gazette indicated that both projects will have a construction period of two years and a useful life of up to three decades.

The Energías Renovables de Campeche Uno Photovoltaic Park will inject energy into the Santa Lucía-Escárcega transmission line and will become a support for the security of the SEN.

“The main objective of the project is to contribute to the production of electricity from the use of energy from the sun, which will supply the energy demand due to the rapid growth of the area,” said the MIA.

Campeche Uno is announced a few days after the start of operations of the La Pimienta photovoltaic plant, in the same entity, which was built to generate energy for the Carmen region.

The project, whose investment amount was reserved, will have close to 292 thousand photovoltaic modules, i.e. solar panels, as well as two substations, an evacuation power line and access roads.

The Kiin Photovoltaic Park will be connected to the Tekax II-Kambul transmission line in southern Yucatán.

The project, which will require an investment of US$35 million, will have 91,756 panels to capture solar energy.

Like the park in Campeche, this project seeks to provide security to the SEN and supply the growing energy demand in the region. The Kiin park will also have two substations, a medium voltage collector system, control stations and access roads, among other infrastructure elements.

TYT Newsroom







