To build the new “Tho” park in Merida, municipal authorities are cutting down trees

As part of the beginning of the work to build the project “Tho’ Parque para Todos” (Tho’ Park for Everyone), machinery at the service of the Mérida City Hall is already cutting down part of the trees in the Archaeological Park located in the Altabrisa neighborhood.

On January 8, Mayor Renan Barrera presented the project, which promises to become a “green lung” in the north of the city, but for this it is necessary to deforest dozens of trees to make way for concrete slabs, which is paradoxical.

In the area located at 22nd and 21st Streets, in front of the Country Towers, there are already two bulldozer type machines, one of which has a chain type traction to pass over the roots of the trees that were standing and the other with wheels, to remove the trees felled by the first vehicle.

In this way, between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the workers opened two gaps of at least 10 meters wide and 100 meters long, between the green area of the zone with archaeological vestiges and the wall of the Cumbres Institute.

The other one is between the same green area and the Renacimiento subdivision.

During a tour, two workers were also observed supervising the “clearing” of trees and weeds, while recording with a cell phone the work previously done.

Also, dozens of trees in the area are marked with blue ribbons, but the same operators of the machinery refused to provide information on whether they correspond to trees that will be respected or felled.

Although there is no bus that passes near the area, surrounded by private homes, luxury towers and residential houses, the “Tho’ Parque para Todos” project is intended to be a large green area where Yucatecan families can enjoy socializing, culture, historical heritage or practice a sport.

The proposal also seeks to put an end to the demand of the Altabrisa Neighborhood Association, who since 2012 have been demanding the construction of walkways, lights, benches and recreational areas on the land located between 20th, 22nd, 17th and 19th Streets in the same subdivision.

This land, when they bought their home in the surrounding area, was supposed to be destined for a park. However, years later they found out that there is an intention to build other departmental towers in the polygon.

“We agree with the construction of the park, but the park corresponds to lot 460 of Altabrisa on avenue 20 by 22, this is the park, the archeological ruins are there, we want the park here, not there”, said Rubén Presuel Polanco, representative of the neighborhood group.

TYT Newsroom