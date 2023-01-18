El Chapo asks AMLO to bring him back to Mexico, he claims to suffer from psychological torture in the U.S.

Due to degrading treatment and psychological torture in a U.S. prison where he has not seen sunlight in six years, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, is crying out to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for help.

José Refugio, the Sinaloa Cartel leader’s lawyer, said on Ciro Gómez Leyva’s program on Radio Fórmula that his client is sending a message to the president in his desperation for him to receive due process.

Given the series of violations denounced by El Chapo Guzmán in his surrender during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, through his lawyer, he is asking López Obrador to bring him to Mexico, to face justice on Mexican soil.

“He is asking López Obrador to pay attention to the violation that the government of Peña Nieto and Luis Videgaray committed by handing him over, to try to repair the damage caused by the government of Peña Nieto”, he said in an interview with the journalist.

TYT Newsroom