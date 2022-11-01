Puerto de Altura de Progreso expansion project moves forward

The project for the expansion of the deep-sea port in the municipality of Progreso to allow the arrival of larger ships, with larger cargoes, as well as larger pleasure boats, continues positively, however, there are still several meetings to be held, according to the mayor of the port, Julian Zacarias Curi.
“We are waiting for a future meeting with the various federal authorities to be able to have clear the beginning of these works”, expressed the mayor, who on the other hand said that this expansion would bring positive benefits to the port.
“The expansion will not only allow more cargo to arrive in Progreso but also more passengers and consequently more money and more economic benefits so that the people who pass through the community can spend in the different businesses that exist around the city and the commissaries”, he added.
The mayor emphasized that not only larger cruise ships could arrive, but also important and larger cargo, which is beneficial for the state.
“We must also remember that due to the municipality’s geographic position we are in a privileged place for large exports and imports, and many materials leave from here for the entire southeast of Mexico, so what we are looking for is to strengthen ourselves and become the main port for all of Mexico, and we will seek this through coordinated work,” concluded Zacarías Curi.
