Octopus season starts August 1st in Yucatan

The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperative Societies of the Western Center of the State, José Luis Carrillo Galáz reported that around 15,000 fishermen begin this Monday, August 1, the capture of octopus, the main fishery for the social and industrial sector, with a goal of 20 thousand tons to be achieved this year.

Carrillo Galáz pointed out that there are usually 12,000 riverside fishermen, but in the octopus catching season, around 3,000 more people are added who dedicate themselves to other work activities such as plumbers, masons, painters, electricians, carpenters, but it is the octopus that allows them to have a good economic income every year.

He added that the octopus season begins on August 1 and ends on December 15. The estimated goal is 20,000 tons, but if the season is good, that figure could be exceeded.

He also emphasized that they would open with a price of 60 to 100 pesos per kilo per shellfish; the price can improve, depending on how the season goes, hoping that it will not be affected by the depredation of the species in the closed season, especially in the waters of Dzilam de Bravo, where poaching has been constant.

Finally, Carrillo Galáz recalled that from August 1 to December 15, 2021 there was a capture of 31 thousand 672 tons of octopus, in 2018 they captured 35 thousand 435 tons, a historical figure; the lowest capture was in 2020, when they only reached 13 thousand 034 tons.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments