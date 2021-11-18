Vila inaugurates the Yucatan pavilion at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- Accompanied by the Federal Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marqués, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the Yucatán pavilion at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center.

The pavilion is divided into the 6 tourist regions of Yucatán: Ruta Puuc and Aldeas Mayas, Cenotes and Haciendas, Mundo Maya, Puerto Maya, Mérida Cultural and Gastronomic Capital of the South and Riviera Yucatán, with 126 exhibitors holding appointments with buyers.

To encourage purchases and business meetings, a strategy was established in which each exhibitor has tickets; For each consolidated meeting, one is awarded to the buyer, who can accumulate and exchange for a handicraft, guayabera or any local product.

Vila Dosal cut the inaugural ribbon of the Yucatan Pavilion, made up of elements of the Maya culture, built with pieces of wood and highlighting the yellow color, with arches and architecture alluding to the Magic Town of Izamal; Inside, there is a shop with the structure of the Maya house, where local products are offered.

In its structure, the Yucatán pavilion at the Mérida Tourist Tianguis has showcases where Maya handicrafts are exhibited, such as carved wooden figures and objects made with henequen fiber, a sample of the cultural wealth of the state.

Similarly, ceremonies, Maya rituals and typical dances of the region are performed, and you can find artisans from different municipalities of the entity, demonstrating how they make their creations 100% by hand.

