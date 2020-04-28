Fonatur to invest 13 billion pesos in Cancun – Tulum highway expansion

CANCÚN, QUINTANA ROO (April 27, 2020).- With an investment of 13 billion pesos, the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) will expand the Cancun-Tulum highway.
According to Quadratin, the works will begin on May 29 to expand from four to six lanes the road that connects the main destination in Latin America with the Riviera Maya.
The delegate of the Fonatur in Quintana Roo, Raúl Bermúdez, explained that the objective is to end the bottlenecks, accidents and other incidents that occur in that section of federal highway 310.
And also to improve the quality of life of those who live in the communities at both sides of this highway.
Source: Agencia Quadratín https://www.quadratin.com.mx/
